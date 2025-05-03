Sat, May 03, 2025 @ 18:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

EUR/JPY’s break of 164.16 resistance last week indicates that rise from 154.77 is resuming. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Next target is 100% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 158.27 at 167.66. On the downside, break of 161.68 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, further rally is still expected in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.

In the long term picture, while 175.41 is at least a medium term top, it’s still early to conclude that up trend from 94.11 (2012 low) has completed. A medium term corrective phase is in progress with risk of deeper fall back to 55 M EMA (now at 149.91).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Forex Day Trading Strategies and Tips

The Destructive Power of Revenge Trading

Guide to Trading with Divergence: the Background

Exchange Rate on Forex

Range Trading Explained

Risk-on and Risk-off

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.