Daily Pivots: (S1) 177.52; (P) 177.98; (R1) 178.63;

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as it’s still staying in range below 178.80 resistance. On the upside, decisive break of 178..80 will resume larger up trend, next target is 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90. On the downside, below 177.19 will bring deeper fall back to 175.67 support instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, firm break of 174.80 support will suggests that it has turned into consolidations first. But still, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 168.56) holds, even in case of deep pullback.