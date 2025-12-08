Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.24; (P) 180.77; (R1) 181.14; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is expected with 179.74 support intact. On the upside, break of 181.98 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90 next. However, firm break of 178.80 will argue that deeper correction is already underway towards 55 D EMA (now at 177.84).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside should be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 170.25) holds, even in case of deep pullback.