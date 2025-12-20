EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s up trend continued last week and 4H MACD’s break of falling trend line indicates upside re-acceleration. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 186.31 long term projection level next. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 181.98 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside could be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Still, outlook will stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 170.73) holds, even in case of deep pullback. Sustained break of 186.31 will pave the way to 100% projection at 205.81 next.

In the long term picture, up trend from 94.11 (2021 low) is in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 (2014 high) from 114.42 (2020 low) at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long as 154.77 support holds.