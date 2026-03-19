Daily Pivots: (S1) 182.78; (P) 183.30; (R1) 183.65; More…

EUR/JPY weakens sharply today but stays in established range. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 181.85 will target 180.78 support. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 186.86 is already correcting whole up rise from 154.77, and solidify the near term bearish outlook. On the upside, above 183.38 will resume the rebound from 180.78 through 185.74 resistance.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be in place at 186.86 and some more consolidations would be seen. Nevertheless, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 175.29) holds, the larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) remains intact. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next.