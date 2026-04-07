Tue, Apr 07, 2026 08:39 GMT
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    EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.85; (P) 184.16; (R1) 184.62; More

    Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, firm break of 181.85 support should confirm that the correction from 186.86 is already in the third leg. Deeper fall should be seen to 180.78 and below. However, break of 184.75 resistance will bring stronger rally to retest 186.86 high instead.

    In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be in place at 186.86 and some more consolidations would be seen. Nevertheless, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 176.21) holds, the larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) remains intact. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next.

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