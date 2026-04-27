Daily Pivots: (S1) 186.53; (P) 186.71; (R1) 186.99; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment and more consolidations would be seen first. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 182.56 to 187.93 at 185.87 to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 187.93 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next. For now, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 180.78 support holds, even in case of deeper pullback.