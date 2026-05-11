Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.99; (P) 184.36; (R1) 184.99; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays neutral at this point, and more sideway trading could be seen. On the downside, break of 182.01 will extend the fall from 187.93 to 180.78 support. Nevertheless, firm break of 185.02 will suggest that pullback from 187.93 has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting this high.

In the bigger picture, the pullback from 187.93 is steep, there is no sign of reversal yet. Uptrend from 114.42 is still expected to resume at a later stage to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 178.04) will argue that it’s already in a medium term down trend to 175.41 resistance turned support and below.