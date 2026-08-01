EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s steep decline last week suggests that it’s already in the third leg of the pattern from 187.93. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 180.78 support. Decisive break there will indicate that it’s already correcting the whole rise from 154.77 to 187.93. Deeper fall should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 154.77 to 187.93 at 175.26. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 185.15 minor resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, uptrend from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to resume at a later stage to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 180.17) will argue that it’s already in a medium term down trend to 175.41 resistance turned support and below.

In the long term picture, up trend from 94.11 (2021 low) is in progress. Next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 (2014 high) from 114.42 (2020 low) at 191.32. This will remain the favored case as long 55 W EMA holds.