Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0900; (P) 1.0969; (R1) 1.1036; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside at this point. Corrective rebound from 1.0635 could have completed at 1.1147 already. Retest of 1.0635 low should be seen next. On the upside, however, decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167 will raise the chance of larger trend reversal and turn focus to 1.1496 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.