Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0788; (P) 1.0836; (R1) 1.0870; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for now. Rejection by 4 hour 55 EMA is a sign of weakness. Focus in now on 1.0768 support. Break there will extend the decline from 1.1147 to retest 1.0635 low. On the upside, above 1.0990 will extend the corrective pattern from 1.0635 with another rebound. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 1.1496 to 1.0635 at 1.1167.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1496 resistance holds, whole down trend from 1.2555 (2018 high) should still be in progress. Next target is 1.0339 (2017 low). However, sustained break of 1.1496 will argue that such down trend has completed. Rise from 1.0635 could then be seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339. In this case, outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.2555.