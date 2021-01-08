<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2229; (P) 1.2286; (R1) 1.2328; More…

EUR/USD recovers after drawing support from 1.2214 minor support. But upside is limited well below 1.2348 temporary top. Intraday bias remains neutral first and further rise is still in favor. On the upside, break of 1.2348 will resume larger up trend for 61.8% projection of 1.0635 to 1.2011 from 1.1602 at 1.2452 next. Though, considering bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 1.2214 will suggest short term topping. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside, for pull back to 1.2058 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally could be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1602 support holds. We’d be alerted to topping sign around 1.2516/55. But sustained break there will carry long term bullish implications.