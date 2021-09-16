<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1799; (P) 1.1816; (R1) 1.1832; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1908 resumes by breaking 1.1769 and intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1663 low first. Break there will resume the fall from 1.2265, as well as the pattern from 1.2348. Next target is 1.1602 key support level. On the upside, above 1.1845 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.1908 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally remains in favors long as 1.1602 support holds, to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516). However sustained break of 1.1602 will argue that the rise from 1.0635 is over, and turn medium term outlook bearish again. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 and below.