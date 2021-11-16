<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1329; (P) 1.1396; (R1) 1.1437; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for 100% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. Break of 1.1463 minor resistance should now suggest short term bottoming and bring rebound back to 1.1523/1691 resistance zone first. However, decisive break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.1068 next.

In the bigger picture, there are various ways of interpreting the fall from 1.2348 (2021 high). It could be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low), the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1703 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 could pave the way back to 1.0635.