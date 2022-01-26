<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1268; (P) 1.1298; (R1) 1.1334; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the downside and outlook is unchanged. Corrective rebound from 1.1185 should have completed at a.1482. Deeper fall would be seen back to 1.1185 first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 1.2348 to 61.8% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1185 from 1.1482 at 1.1035. On the upside, above 1.1368 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside, and extend the consolidation from 1.1185 with another rise.

In the bigger picture, there are various ways of interpreting the fall from 1.2348 (2021 high). It could be a correction to rise from 1.0635 (2020 low), the fourth leg of a sideway pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low), or resuming long term down trend. In any case, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 1.1703 support turned resistance holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2348 at 1.1289 would pave the way back to 1.0635.