Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0676; (P) 1.0712 (R1) 1.0752; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.0786 will resume the rebound from 1.0348. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.0745) and 1.0805 support turned resistance will carry larger bullish implication. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 1.1112 fibonacci resistance. On the downside, break of 1.0626 minor support will indicate rejection by 55 day EMA, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 1.0348.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.0339 long term support (2017 low). Decisive break there will resume whole down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 1.0090. However, firm break of 1.0805 support turned resistance will delay this bearish case. Rise from 1.0348 is at least a correction to the down trend from 1.2348. Stronger rebound would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 to 1.0348 at 1.1112.