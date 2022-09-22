<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9774; (P) 0.9876; (R1) 0.9940; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 0.9863 support confirms down trend resumption. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 100% projection of 1.0368 to 0.9863 from 1.0197 at 0.9692. Firm break there could prompt downside acceleration and target 161.8% projection at 0.9380. On the upside, above 0.9943 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0197 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, break of 1.0197 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish even with strong rebound.