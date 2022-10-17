<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9688; (P) 0.9748; (R1) 0.9789; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral as range trading continues. Deeper decline is expected with 0.9998 resistance intact. Below 0.9630 will bring retest of 0.9534 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. However, break of 0.9998 will confirm short term bottoming and turn bias back the upside for stronger rebound.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. In any case, break of 0.9998 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish even with strong rebound.