EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD dropped notably to 0.9729 last week but then recovered. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.9729 will reaffirm the case the corrective rise from 0.9534 has completed at 1.0092. Deeper fall would then be seen to retest 0.9534 resistance next. However, break of 1.0092 will resume the rebound towards 1.0368 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook stays bearish with trading inside the falling channel. That is larger down trend from 1.2348 (2021 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9534 low will confirm this bearish case. However, break of 1.0092 will add to the case of medium term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD, and bring further rally towards 55 week EMA (now at 1.0583).

In the long term picture, long term down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) is extending. Next target is 100% projection of 1.3993 to 1.0339 from 1.2348 at 0.8694. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0635 support turned resistance holds.