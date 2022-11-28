<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0359; (P) 1.0394; (R1) 1.0433; More…

EUR/USD’s breach of 1.0481 resistance indicates resumption of rise from 0.9534. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to 1.0609 fibonacci level. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.0222 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was in place at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Even as a corrective rise, rally from 0.9534 should target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.0609. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0566) will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1273. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0092 resistance turned support holds.