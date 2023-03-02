Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0593; (P) 1.0642; (R1) 1.0719; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral again as it retreated sharply after hitting 1.0690, and failed to sustain above 4 hour 55 EMA. Fall from 1.1032 could still extend lower. But strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0463 to bring rebound. Break of 1.0690 will turn bias back to the upside for 1.0803 resistance first. However, sustained break of 1.0463 will carry larger bearish implication and bring deeper decline.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0482 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) should continue to 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. However, sustained break of 1.0482 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1032 at 1.0106, even as a corrective pull back.