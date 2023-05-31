<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0689; (P) 1.0718; (R1) 1.0763; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1094 resumed after brief recovery and intraday bias is back on the downside. Current fall is seen as corrective the whole up trend from 0.9534. Deeper fall should be seen to 1.0515 cluster support, 38.2% retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1094 at 1.0498. On the upside, break of 1.0745 resistance will indicate short term bottoming. Stronger rebound would be seen back to 55 D EMA (now at 1.0836).

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0515 support holds, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) would still extend higher. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273 will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next (2021 high).