Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1207; (P) 1.1226; (R1) 1.1248; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with extended loss of upside momentum as seen in 4 H MACD. While further rise cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1273 fibonacci level on first attempt. Break of 1.1186 minor support will bring deeper pull back first. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.1273 will extend larger up trend to 161.8% projection of 1.0634 to 1.1011 from 1.0832 at 1.1442 next.

In the bigger picture, as rise from 0.9534 extends, focus is now on 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. Sustained break there will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next. Meanwhile, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 1.0832 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.