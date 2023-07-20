<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1171; (P) 1.1206; (R1) 1.1237; More…

EUR/USD dipped to 1.1173 but quickly recovered. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.1173 minor support will indicate rejection by 1.1273 fibonacci level. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for deeper pull back to 55 4H EMA (now at 1.1140) and below. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.1273 will extend larger up trend to 161.8% projection of 1.0634 to 1.1011 from 1.0832 at 1.1442 next.

In the bigger picture, as rise from 0.9534 extends, focus is now on 61.8% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.1273. Sustained break there will solidify the case of bullish trend reversal and target 1.2348 resistance next. Meanwhile, outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 1.0832 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.