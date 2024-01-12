Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0936; (P) 1.0967; (R1) 1.1005; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside break of 1.0876 will resume the fall from 1.1138 short term top to 1.0722 support next. However, break of 1.0997 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.1138 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.