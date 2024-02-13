Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0750; (P) 1.0778; (R1) 1.0800; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1138 resumed by breaking 1.0722 support today. More importantly, current development argues that whole rise from 1.0477 has already finished. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.0447. On the upside, break of 1.0804 resistance is needed to signal short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.