Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0737; (P) 1.0761; (R1) 1.0797; More…

EUR/USD is extending the consolidation from 1.0693 and intraday bias remains neutral. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0804 resistance holds. Below 1.0694 will resume the fall from 1.1138 to retest 1.0447 support. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, above 1.0804 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.