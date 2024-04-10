Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0842; (P) 1.0863; (R1) 1.0879; More…

EUR/USD’s break of 1.0790 support argues that rebound from 1.0723 has completed at 1.0884 already. Intraday bias is back on the downside of 1.0723 support. Break there will target 1.0694 support next. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 1.0884 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0694 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and possibly below.