EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0709; (P) 1.0763; (R1) 1.0793; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD continues today and intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.0601 support. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.1138, as the third leg of the pattern from 1.1274, and target channel support at 1.0510. On the upside, above 1.0744 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, which might still be in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. Nevertheless, on the upside, firm break of 1.1138 will argue that larger up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 high.

