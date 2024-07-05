Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 10:23 GMT
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0791; (P) 1.0804; (R1) 1.0825; More….

EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.0665 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Further rally would be seen to 1.0915 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.0775 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 resistance will start another rising leg back to 1.1138 resistance instead.

