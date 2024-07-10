Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0802; (P) 1.0824; (R1) 1.0845; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral as consolidation continues below 1.0844. Further rally is in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 1.0789) holds. On the upside, above 1.0844 will resume the rebound from 1.0665 to retest 1.0915 resistance. Firm break there will target 100% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0915 from 1.0665 at 1.0919 next. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will bring deeper fall back to 1.0665 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still in progress. Break of 1.0601 will target 1.0447 support and possibly below. On the upside, firm break of 1.0915 resistance will start another rising leg back to 1.1138 resistance instead.