Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0802; (P) 1.0826; (R1) 1.0849; More…..

EUR/USD’s strong rebound and break of 1.0869 resistance suggests that pullback from 1.0947 has completed as a correction a 1.0776. More importantly, rise from 1.0601 is probably still in progress. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.0947 first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0665 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.