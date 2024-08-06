Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0893; (P) 1.0951; (R1) 1.1009; More…..

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the upside with 1.0932 minor support intact. Current rally is part of the whole rise from 1.0665 and should target 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1056 next. On the downside, below 1.0932 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.