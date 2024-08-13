Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0915; (P) 1.0927; (R1) 1.0944; More…..

Immediate focus is on 1.0944 minor resistance in EUR/USD. Firm break there will indicate that pullback from 1.1007 has completed at 1.0880 already. Retest of 1.1007 should be seen first. Further break there will resume rally from 1.0665 to 100% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1056 next. However, break of 1.0880 will bring another decline towards 1.0776 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). However, break of 1.0776 support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.