Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1085; (P) 1.1125; (R1) 1.1152; More….

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation below 1.1173 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is expected as long as 1.1046 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.1173 will target 161.8% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1232. However, break of 1.1046 will indicate short term topping and bring deeper pullback towards 1.0947.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern that’s could still extend. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. However, break of 1.0974 resistance turned support will extend the correction with another falling leg back towards 1.0447 support.