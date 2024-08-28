Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1160; (P) 1.1175; (R1) 1.1200; More….

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.1200 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Downside of retreat should be contained above 1.0007 resistance turned support to bring another rally. Above 1.1200 will resume recent rally to 161.8% projection of 1.0665 to 1.0947 from 1.0776 at 1.1232, and then 1.1274 high.

In the bigger picture, break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 has completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.