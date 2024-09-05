Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1048; (P) 1.1071; (R1) 1.1107; More….

Focus is now on 1.1104 minor resistance in EUR/USD. Firm break there will indicate that pull back from 1.1200 has completed at 1.1025, and bring further rise to retest this high. However, break of 1.1025 will extend the correction from 1.1200 instead.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 has completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.