Fri, Sep 20, 2024 @ 08:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1096; (P) 1.1137; (R1) 1.1204; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the upside with focus on 1.1200 resistance. Decisive break there will resume larger the rally from 1.0665 to 1.1274 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, however, break of 1.1072 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.1001 support instead.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.