Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1139; (P) 1.1161; (R1) 1.1185; More….

EUR/USD falls notably today but stays in range above 1.1001 support. Intraday bias remains neutral and further rally is expected. On the upside, above 1.1200 will target 1.1274 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. However, firm break of 1.1001 will indicate near term bearish reversal.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm resumption of whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.