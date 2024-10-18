Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0803; (P) 1.0839; (R1) 1.0866; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.1213 is in progress for 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740 next. Firm break there will target 1.0601 support next. On the upside, above 1.0900 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.