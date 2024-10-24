Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0760; (P) 1.0783; (R1) 1.0806; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1213 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740. Firm break there will target 1.0601 support next. On the upside, break of 1.0871 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.