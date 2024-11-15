Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0490; (P) 1.0536; (R1) 1.0576; More…

A temporary low is formed at 1.0495 in EUR/USD, just ahead of 100% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0483. Intraday bias is turned neutral for consolidations first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0760 support turned resistance holds. Firm break of 1.0495 will target 1.0404 key fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.