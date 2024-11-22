Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0439; (P) 1.0497; (R1) 1.0532; More…

EUR/USD’s decline accelerated to as low as 1.0330 so far and there is no sign of bottoming yet. Sustained trading below 1.0404 key fiboncci level will carry larger bearish implications. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0760 from 1.0936 at 1.0203. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.0609 resistance, will confirm short term bottoming.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 and below.