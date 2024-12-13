Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0443; (P) 1.0487; (R1) 1.0510; More…

EUR/USD recovered notably after dipping to 1.0452 briefly and intraday bias is turned neutral again. Outlook is unchanged that corrective rise from 1.0330 should be completed at 1.0629, and further decline is expected. Below 1.0452 will bring retest of 1.0330, and then resume the fall form 1.1213 to 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 1.0330 from 1.0629 at 1.0254. Also, in this case, sustained trading below 1.0404 key fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implication.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.