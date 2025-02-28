Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0365; (P) 1.0430; (R1) 1.0462; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Consolidations from 1.0176 should have completed with three waves up to 1.0527. Deeper fall should be seen to retest 1.0176/0210 support zone. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 1.1213. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.0527 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. However, reversal from 1.0199 will argue that price actions from 1.1274 are merely a corrective pattern, and has already completed.