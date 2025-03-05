Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0522; (P) 1.0575; (R1) 1.0679; More…

EUR/USD accelerates further higher today and met 100% projection of 1.0176 to 1.0531 from 1.0358 at 1.0173 already. There is no sign of topping yet. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 161.8% projection at 1.0932 next. On the downside, below 1.0636 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, the strong rebound from 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199 argues that fall from 1.1274 might be a correction only. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 1.0668) should indicate that this correction has already completed with three waves down to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) might then be ready to resume through 1.1274. Nevertheless, rejection by 55 W EMA would keep outlook bearish for another fall through 1.0176 at a later stage.