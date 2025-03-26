Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0769; (P) 1.0800; (R1) 1.0822; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD Is back on the downside, with breach of 1.0775 temporary low. Corrective fall from 1.0953 is extending lower, but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0358 to 1.0953 at 1.0726 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.0953 will resume the rally from 1.0176 towards 1.1274 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, prior strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0675) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through a multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.