Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0901; (P) 1.0946; (R1) 1.1004; More

EUR/USD is staying below 1.1145 despite current rebound, and intraday bias remains neutral. More consolidations could be seen, but in case of another retreat, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1145 at 1.0775. On the upside, above 1.1145 will resume the rally from 1.0176 to 1.1213/74 key resistance zone next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through the multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0731 support holds.

