Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1257; (P) 1.1299; (R1) 1.1332; More…

EUR/USD’s corrective fall from 1.1572 could extend lower to 100% projection of 1.1572 to 1.1306 from 1.1424 at 1.1158. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039 to complete the correction. On the upside, break of 1.1424 will bring retest of 1.1572 high first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0792) holds.