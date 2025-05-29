Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1268; (P) 1.1307; (R1) 1.1329; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral again with current recovery. On the upside, break of 1.1417 resistance will revive the case that correction from 1.1572 has completed at 1.1064. Retest of 1.1572 should then be seen next. Nevertheless, break of 1.1209 will extend the corrective pattern and target 1.1064 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0858) holds.